A Nigerian man has finally fulfilled his dream of graduating from a university in the United Kingdom

His mother traveled from Nigeria to the UK to celebrate the special day with her son, and they wept in gratitude

The touching video has stirred reactions from viewers who congratulated the young man for his academic feat

A Nigerian man is excited as he recently graduated from a university in the United Kingdom.

The man revealed that his mother came from Nigeria to celebrate his graduation.

Nigerian man graduates from UK university, cries with his excited mother. Photo: @fineboy_sam

Source: TikTok

He captured lovely moments from the graduation ceremony in an emotional video.

The touching video, posted by @fineboy_sam on TikTok, showed when he had just graduated and was looking forward to seeing his mum.

Tears of joy

On seeing his mum, they both shed tears of joy as he wears his graduation gown on her.

The proud mum also donned his graduation cap as they posed for photographs.

See the video below:

Reactions as man graduates from UK varsity

@U_Jay01 said:

"Big congratulations … e no easy ooo."

@Intentional mum said:

"Your mum is beautiful. congratulations."

@African Stories by Tochi said:

"Awww...mummies and Thier boys."

@Kevluvluv said:

"Congratulations. More blessings."

@FairBow said:

"God let me celebrate my son one day too , father in heaven abeg oh.. congratulations to you and mom!"

@Tonia said:

"Awwwww God bless mummy. You look like her."

@obubragirl said:

"One woman will now come and say u love ur mother too much. Congratulations to you jare. May she always be happy because of you."

@Princess_Le said:

"Congratulations to the both of you a great mom and a great son!"

Read related stories on Nigerian students in overseas universities:

Man graduating from university abroad carries Nigerian flag

A Nigerian man who went to study at a university abroad attended his graduation ceremony in style.

The man said he could not get into law school in Nigeria because he had no connection.

He has now graduated abroad, and he carried the Nigerian flag with him during the graduation ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng