A Nigerian man who attended a university abroad went viral due to how he shouted when he was collecting his certificate

When he was called to come on stage for the graduation ceremony, the young man started making unionism chants

He shouted 'of the greatest Nigerian students' and 'of the greatest gbagba', two unionism chants popular in Nigerian campuses

A Nigerian man who studied abroad shouted on stage when he was called to collect his certificate.

The man came on stage and made popular campus unionism chants associated with Nigerian higher institutions.

The student made unionism chants popular on Nigerian campuses. Photo credit: TikTok/@pedrosam981.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @pedrosam981 the man climbed the stage and captured the attention of the audience.

When he got to the stage, he shouted:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Of the greatest Nigerian students. Of the greatest gbogbo. Of the greatest gbagab."

Interestingly, the audience responded to his chants. Nigerian students use these chants for union activities on campus.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Nigerian who studied abroad

@Anniefidex3 said:

"My sister was here too."

@RUBY_DAMSEL said:

"It’s the Samuel Odaran and he came out to act like Odaran. Nigeria we hail thee."

@similoluadewole said:

"Of the greatest gba gba! Oyinbo man go think say na incantation."

@J.O.Y said:

"Osakpolor must show himself lol."

@Eminidarex said:

"This one carry Nigerian student slangs reach UK Nisha. He for add of the greatest kawe o, of the greatest lewon, of the greatest siwon."

@FolarinTemitope said:

"Congratulations buddy. Keep making us proud."

@Bighonor said:

"Aluta blood still dey. Congratulations."

@afolayanibukun503 said:

"Wait did I hear great. Nigeria student.....?"

@Adedoyin Oluwabukola said:

"Nigerians ooooo. We are proud of you."

@cdq_ajons said:

"Congratulations champ! Thank you for representing."

@Olayimika.xoxo said:

"Congratulations dear Samuel of the greatest gbogbo."

UNIUYO student bags first class in mathematics

In a related story, a Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics.

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class.

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics.

Source: Legit.ng