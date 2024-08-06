A Nigerian man who went to study at a university abroad shared attended his graduation ceremony in style

The man said he was not able to get into law school in Nigeria because he did not have a connection

He has now graduated abroad and he carried the Nigerian flag with him during the graduation ceremony

A Nigerian man who studied at a university abroad shared a video showing the day he graduated.

The man attended the graduation ceremony carrying the Nigerian green, white and green flag.

He said found it difficult to get into law school in Nigeria when he wanted to study at home.

According to @thisisdominion, he was told he needed someone in power before he would be admitted.

"Carrying Nigeria's flag at my school's graduation because the world didn't end when I was told I needed someone in power to get into the law school I wanted in Nigeria."

However, he still carried the Nigerian flag proudly, just like other students carried their country's flags during the graduation ceremony.

Reactions as man graduates after studying abroad

@Adexsmart said;

"We the association of people that has no one in Power are proud of you....You're giving us Hope."

@Adunni_Eagle said:

"I don’t know you, but I am really proud of you!!!"

@mellyjoe said:

"My dear even if the country has disappointed us in many ways just help us carry it."

@kachi said:

"No mater what is your country."

@Nancy said:

"We Nigerians are proud of you."

@SARAJ said:

"Same here o. With a score of 250, I was told to pay 500k or bring a big person. I sha no get to bring, they later gave me English but I have seen someone with 207 studying law in the same school."

