A Nigerian lady expressed her excitement as she relocated to the United Kingdom in an emotional TikTok video

Her mother, who escorted her to the airport, was in tears as both of them hugged before the lady boarded her flight

Viewers who reacted to the video congratulated the lady and "tapped" into the blessing of relocation from Nigeria

A Nigerian lady recently relocated to the United Kingdom and shared an emotional video about her journey.

Her mother, who escorted her to the airport, cried as she hugged her daughter before the her departure.

Nigerian lady relocates to the UK, her mother cries at the airport. Photo: @__wura

The lady documented her traveling process in the emotional video shared by @__wura_.

Mother cries at airport

The 25-second video started with the lady smiling at the airport while carrying her travel luggage.

Her mother was in tears as they both hugged before her departure.

The lady landed at the Manchester Airport in the UK, beaming with a wide smile.

She captioned the video:

"When the right time comes, I the lord will make it happen."

Watch the video below:

Many react as lady relocates to UK

Viewers filled the comment section with congratulatory messages for the lady, as some also prayed for their turn to come.

@T.gold said:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn..... congratulations."

@ayomikun7794 said:

"Congratulations dear I shall be congratulated this year in Jesus Name Amen"

@Faith said:

"Congratulations am next to travel abroad in Jesus name amen."

@Stella said:

"Congratulations. I’m next amen."

@LOOKS BY ABY said:

"Congratulations…I will soon post my own travel vlog in Jesus name."

@adebukolaajoke said:

"Hmmmmmmm congratulations dear, thanks for the message , have even lost my hope but now I now know that wen the right time comes, Lord will make it."

@lilmam49 said:

"Congratulations. i pray for this testimony."

Nigerian woman relocates to UK with hubby

In a related report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman shared her excitement as she relocated to the United Kingdom with her husband.

She said it was her first time entering a plane, and she had captured beautiful pictures from that moment.

The video she shared has gathered a lot of reactions, as some also prayed for their relocation overseas.

