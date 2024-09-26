A Nigerian graduate has proved that one can still secure fully funded scholarships without a first-class or second-class upper degree

The Nigerian man took to social media to celebrate bagging a fully funded scholarship to further his studies in the United Kingdom

People were amazed by his academic feat and celebrated with him as he shared his inspiring educational journey

A Nigerian man, Victor Chimezie, is currently in the United Kingdom after he bagged a fully funded overseas scholarship.

The man secured the scholarship despite having a second-class lower degree, popularly known as 2.2.

Nigerian man with 2.2 bags fully funded scholarship to study in UK. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Victor Okechukwu Chimezie

Source: UGC

The excited man announced his academic feat on his LinkedIn page with inspiring pictures.

He also shared his inspiring story about how he had been trying to get the scholarship for many years.

New academic path

Despite studying human anatomy in school, the man stated that he had always wanted to study Peace at a prestigious global university on a fully funded scholarship.

His dream finally came true, as he bagged a fully funded Master's scholarship at the University of Bradford in England, United Kingdom, as a Rotary Peace Fellow.

He was so happy that he could secure the scholarship with a 2.2. result.

See his post here.

Many react to man’s inspiring educational journey

Ayomide Agbaje said:

"Big congratulations, Victor Okechukwu Chimezie. Best wishes ahead. Thanks for not giving up, bro. Well deserved award. Rooting for you in this new phase. You have got this!"

Peter Samuel said:

"Congratulations, you're a star."

Goodness Odey said:

"Congratulations, Victor Okechukwu Chimezie. This is very well deserved. Excited at all you get to do in this phase."

Theola Amiokhaibor said:

"Proud of you, Victor!!"

Amber Ogunsanya-William said:

"Congratulations on this incredible achievement, Victor Okechukwu Chimezie Your journey is truly inspiring and a testament to the power of perseverance and belief. Wishing you all the best in your studies at the University of Bradford and in your future endeavors as a Rotary Peace Fellow."

Nigerian lady with 2.2 gets US scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady would be continuing her education in the United States after she secured a fully funded scholarship.

Despite graduating with a second class lower in Nigeria, the young lady got the scholarship without Graduate Record Examinations (GRE).

Interestingly, she was not also required to provide her Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) score.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng