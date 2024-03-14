A Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company has been relieved of her appointment after a disagreement

The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000

Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused

A lady working at a real estate company as a personal assistant to the CEO has lost her job.

The lady on TikTok, Jimmy Julia, shared her experience working with the company and said she was sacked after a disagreement.

The lady said she was being paid N70,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@jistwithjulia1 and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

In the TikTok video, she maintained that she was doing a lot of things for the company, including handling their calls and video editing.

Julia said her problem started when she turned down a demand to come to work on a Saturday.

She said going to work on a weekend did not sit well with her, and she told the management of the company.

However, Julia was fired when she resumed work on Monday of the following week. She revealed that the job was paying her N70,000 per month.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady loses her job

@Ramaj said:

"My advice to you, start sharing all your experiences about real estates on your media handles, alots of company will invite you."

@Emmy/realtor said:

"My dear regardless of all that Happened that just 70k is not a joke oo...most people aren't earning that amount, learn to be calm."

@giftyehi said:

"You did wrong dear, you would have asked for compensation or calming explain to your boss."

@Irajon said:

"You are not the one to tell your boss how u will work for them. 48 law of power number said never outshine your master, u can resign if you are not okay."

Lady secures her first job abroad

Meanwhile, it was a nice moment when a Nigerian man living in the UK accompanied his wife on her first day of work.

The man's wife secured the job after many failed attempts, and she could not wait to resume duties.

Her husband accompanied her to the workplace since she was not yet familiar with the city of Glasgow.

Source: Legit.ng