A Nigerian woman who saved money for seven months has broken her piggy box and shown the amount she saved

The woman said she started saving the money in January and she broke the piggy box in September

When she broke the piggy box, she discovered that she had saved N4,220,000 and she was happy for her efforts

A Nigerian woman who has been saving some money has revealed the amount she realised.

According to her, she started saving after she saw someone who saved N5 million in a piggy box.

The lady saved over N4.2 million in a piggy box. Photo credit: TikTok/@chiegeskincare.

She, too, bought two piggy boxes and started saving money in it patiently.

The lady, @chiegeskincare said her intention was to break the piggy box in January 2025.

However, she said she needed money to settle something urgent, so she decided to break it in September.

She posted a video showing when she broke the piggy box and checked the amount in it.

After checking the money, she discovered that the two boxes contained N4,220,000.

A lot of people who reacted praised her for being patient for seven months.

Reactions as lady breaks her piggy box

@mercy300 said:

"How many years did you take to save that plenty?"

@LYNDA _ HEAVEN said:

"How do you save the money."

Son Michael said:

If that money reach 2 million make I bend , or even 1.5 sef e no reach sef."

@jamesonuoha8 said:

"For how many months abi years?"

@king said:

"Chilled coke and donuts no fit allow me save."

@user74155058436980 said:

"Hmmm this money reach 3.something."

@Onyiibest123 said:

"Wow! Congratulations, dear, it is not easy at all. kudos."

@Davies_papi said:

"But the money go too dey dusty, and very hard to straight all. In 3 months I save like 280k but after I break so so dirty and dusty."

