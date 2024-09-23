A Nigerian man's family gave a lot of gifts to his wife on the day of his wedding and a video capturing the gifts went viral

The video shows that many people lined up to carry the gifts home after they were presented by the man's family

A lot of people reacted to the video after seeing the gifts and they praised the man's family for all they did for the bride

Reactions have trailed the video of the gifts a man's family gave to his wife during his wedding.

The man's family gave a lot of gift items, so much so that it took a lot of people to carry the gifts home.

The Nigerian bride got a lot of gifts. Photo credit: TikTok/@shot_by_rita.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @shot_by_rita, many people helped to carry the gifts and they lined up as if they were going to the market.

The video is captioned:

"Gifts from the husband's people to the bride."

People who saw the gift items praised the man and his family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as video shows wedding gifts

@yetty stitches and fabrics said:

"The plastic no con too much?

Debbie said:

"No be small bucket dem gift her ooh anyways congrats."

@slimzyG said:

"Na to open varieties shop remain."

@Odogwu's doll said:

"E go pass abiriba people."

@Ancy Enterprise said:

"Congratulations, your home is blessed."

@MOREWA said:

"Omo na fetch water mood you de ooo. The buckets. The drums."

@nma-is-kind said:

"Show me wedding without telling me."

@Treasure Wisdom said:

"No be Ahoada people be this?"

@NWUNYE GENERAL said:

"Na true na abriba na so them do for me."

@estherisaac6613 said:

"This is abiriba my home town tradition for you."

@Asa_Nwanyi_Egede said:

"It’s done the same in my place. The bride's family, friends, and well wishes will gift more than enough, and then the next day, the husband people welcome her with more gifts! Much love."

Man rejects N50k as wedding gift

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who was given a wedding gift by a friend insinuated that the money was too small.

The story was narrated by Olajide Obe, who said his friend converted the money to pounds and found it to be £25.

After Olajide shared the story on X, someone else asked for the money to assist a sick fellow, and he transferred it without delay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng