A Nigerian mother has expressed her pride in her husband who agreed to share the responsibility of performing house chores

In a video, she displayed the moment he happily left for work after completing his own part of the house duties

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud the caring father and husband in the comments

A heartwarming video has gone viral, showing a Nigerian husband's willingness to share household chores with his wife.

The clip, shared on TikTok, emphasised the couple's amazing approach to performing domestic duties.

Nigerian woman praises her caring husband Photo credit: @theobiscorner/TikTok.

Woman gushes over doting husband

Posted by @theobiscorner2 on the platform, the wife proudly captured the moment her husband departed for work after completing his morning chores.

She then took over, tackling her assigned tasks for the afternoon and night.

"My husband my answered prayer. Anywhere you see this man, please praise him for me because he's the prayer point of many ladies. We shared the duties. One man in the morning and another in afternoon and night," she captioned the video.

Reactions as woman praises hardworking husband

TikTok users enthusiastically commended the husband's supportive attitude, flooding the comments section with admiration.

Many praised his exemplary behavior, noting its positive impact on their perception of marriage.

@Eskimo said:

"The people enjoying this uk na couples with five-ten years children either one or two but those with no kids. Na fire girls shouting 90/10 bills."

@Bowazas said:

"May God Almighty keep blessing your home and keep bounding you both in love and growth. I love seeing young Nigerian couples abroad building their home while supporting each other."

@Viv. K said:

"It’s the mix of Igbo and English for me. I love love it. I enjoyed every bit of this vlog. God bless you and yours."

@Sandra said:

"God bless our husbands oo and all good men out there. Same way mine drops and picks me at work with our toddler."

@YO-of-Naija (UK) said:

"This is the reality of young family management in the UK. Childcare cost is a big issue the Labour government will address so there's help on the way. Well done to both of you."

@Annabell added:

"I work 12hour shifts 4 days, rest one day and do another 4 days. It's really draining."

Watch the video below:

Woman hails husband who does house chores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared a video of her husband cooking and cleaning the house without the help of anyone.

While sharing the video, she faulted people who claimed that men who provide cannot take care of the home too.

