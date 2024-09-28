A lady who many laughed at when she showed off her family's house now has a reason to smile

The pretty lady went above people's mockery and finished her father's house with cool finishing touches

Among those who watched her latest video of the house were some who still suggested her husband funded the project

A young Nigerian lady has made her family proud after she renovated her father's house.

In 2023, people laughed at her when she made a video using the unplastered house as her background.

The lady painted and tiled the building's exterior. Photo source: @helendemzy

Tiles on walls

She made a new video to show people how she improved the building's exterior by plastering and tiling its walls.

The lady (@helendemzy) also tiled the interior, making the house look classy. The lady said she ensured the house was completed before her marriage.

Miss Fedel said:

"This was the first video i saw i started following they really draw her on this video thank God you marry rich man they’re shame na."

AZA said:

"We all know who did it."

kellie peace empire said:

"A Girl Child is becoming the priority."

Okwe Cj said:

"Only your beauty fit complete the house!! Congratulations dear!"

jenniephil said:

"This is one of the benefits of criticism.. yes it pushes you to greatness."

happinessdavid said:

"Weldon gal you're doing well."

NNÈ OMÆ said:

"Yes ooo, Congratulations Agu nwa."

QUEEN INNA 777 said:

"Am proud of you baby girl."

Beatrice Onyemazi said:

"You are your father’s daughter."

oma bliss said:

"Congratulations dear, thanks for making ur father proud."

Xsuim said:

"Very good build one of yourself now."

chiznazzy said:

"Congratulations my love,am so happy for you."

QueenChena said:

"God bless you more and your family, more grace and blessings dear. Congratulations dear."

pinkyberry66 said:

"Congratulations to u dear....I Tap from this Grace Amen."

Another lady roofed father's house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that it was a moment of joy for a Nigerian lady, @queenasa11, as she finally roofed her father's house. The lady celebrated the feat on TikTok with a video of herself dancing for joy.

The daughter showed the state of her father's house after he fell sick and followed it up with its new look after it was roofed. She did it after the house had been abandoned for over 14 years.

