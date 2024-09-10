A young man has expressed his excitement on social media following his completion of his house

In a video, he shared the building process of the house from the time he started it till after the project was completed

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate the house owner

A young man recently showcased his journey of building his dream house from foundation to completion.

The inspiring video, which quickly went viral, revealed the level dedication and effort he put in to turn his vision into reality.

Man excited over new house

Famouscbn1, the proud homeowner, posted the video on TikTok, capturing the entire construction process.

The video began with a pastor offering blessings and prayers for the project's success, followed by a series of clips documenting the transformation of the building site into a stunning residence.

The final reveal of the completed house left viewers in awe as he showcased his finely designed building.

"Congratulations to me," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man shows off fine house

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, praising the homeowner's determination and hard work.

@Akwa ibom last born said:

"But wait I'm not seeing anything about the gate."

@Eloblinks stated:

"Congratulations. I tap for my man and my brothers."

@CLEMENT DOLLAR said:

"This one na congrat when dey make family people dey calm down."

@Arnex95 said:

"Congratulations bro more blessings to come your way."

@Star boy commented:

@Big_Ahmed45 said:

"May Allah bless me to build my own house."

@His said:

"CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU I BELIEVE I WILL SOON BE CONGRATULATED AMEN AND AMEN."

@ThaT Boi said:

"Congrats bro. As I dey type congrats wey GOD still run my own and my Homies."

@Godson said:

"I’m happy for you bro. I pray I got my own soon inshallah believe. More keys."

@€V!L R0M€0 added:

"This one way congratulations of house they come my fyp so I pray I get congrats soon."

See the post below:

Man shares video of new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared a video to show people a big house he successfully built for himself and he received congratulatory comments

In the video, the man identified as Investor Loonie gave glory to God after work was completed on the building project.

Source: Legit.ng