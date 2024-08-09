A man has shared a video to show people a big house he successfully built for himself and he is receiving congratulatory comments

In the video, the man identified as Investor Loonie gave glory to God after work was completed on the building project

The house looks so big, prompting people to congratulate Loonie after the video went viral on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Congratulatory messages have trailed the video of a man who just concluded work on his house.

The man shared a video of the new house on TikTok, and many of his followers said they were praying for the ability to build a house like him.

The man is happy that he is now a house owner. Photo credit: TikTok/@investorloonie528.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by Investor Loonie, the new landlord showed when the house was nearing completion.

The video also shows when the gate of the mansion was being mounted after the fencing was completed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Investor Loonie gave glory to God after he completed the nice-looking house.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a man builds a new house

@Skymoney said:

"I pray to use this sound soon. I believe in you God."

@Queen bella said:

"I tap for my man."

@Oluebube_001 reacted:

"God of foundation locate me."

@zubbysmart said:

"Congratulations boss! I tap from your grace."

@Kingsley Daniel said:

"Tap from your blessing."

@OFFICIAL SITE MAN said:

"I can’t stop watching this boss."

@evilfx64 said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your grace."

@Mama1312005 said:

"Congratulations. Next is my man."

@shuga commented:

"Congratulations. I’m next to celebrate."

@nnadico ez said:

"Congratulations! I believe that soon I will be on the list."

@David Author said:

"Congratulations! Many more wins to come Amen."

@gurl_likemelisa said:

"Jesus! Congratulations boss. Big Loonie for a reason."

@Og empire said:

"Congratulations! I tap from it."

Lady builds house at age 20

A Nigerian girl has successfully completed work on her first house, and she has taken to social media to show it off.

Sharing the story of the house on TikTok, the girl stated that she achieved the feat at the age of 20.

Many friends, family and well-wishers gathered to celebrate with her after the building was completed.

Source: Legit.ng