A heartwarming moment was captured on camera as a Head of Department (HOD) at a Nigerian University celebrated his elevation to professorship.

The academic, known for his vibrant personality, was seen dancing with unbridled joy, surrounded by his colleagues and students.

Professor celebrates new academic status with joy

Iamomo9ice, a student who witnessed the celebration, shared the video on TikTok, celebrating the professor.

He gushed over the lovely scene, where his HOD and two other lecturers, who had also received promotions, let loose and danced over their achievement.

In his caption, he referred to his HOD as a "big stepper", praising his energy and dance skills.

"POV: Your HOD and 2 other lecturers are the newest tear rubber professors in town. My HOD na big stepper," the video's caption read.

Reactions as HOD celebrates promotion

The TikTok video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages from users, who flooded the comments section to commend the newly appointed professors.

@Queenayra said:

"It can never be Faculty of science especially Microbiology department."

@Tamarrr said:

"Can never be my school. Na how to frustrate the upcoming generation be their aim and objectives."

@silver said:

"The rest lecturers wey no gree get up dance go feel say their salaries go increase."

@Olayinkasnow said:

"My HOD no go see this one oo. Nah to dey send person c’mot for class he know."

@Nigerian business channel said:

"OMG! This is dept of Animal and Environmental biology, university of Port Harcourt."

@Colonel Allen reacted:

"Anybody can try to take anything from Nigeria, but they can never take away the JOY."

@benny said:

"Na only this man on suit know wetin him see before him become professor because this dance no be here."

@Mama wrote:

"Omo it’s not easy o. The money most of them spend on researching sha. I tap from his grace for my dad."

@Ann_ah2 added:

"This song must mean a lot to Dr Sydney cause he danced this same way on our sign out when the song was played."

Lecturer shows off amazing leg dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lecturer earned the admiration of many people after a video capturing his dance showcase emerged online.

The academic was with his students on stage and stole the show with his electrifying moves and dance.

