A Nigerian lady is trending online after sharing a video which showed how she was able to lift VeryDarkMan

The lady is a fitness coach and she lifted the popular activist and used him to squat many times at the gym

People were surprised that she could lift the activist and squat with him on her shoulders for 10 times

A lady has shared a video showing the moment she was at the gym with Vincent Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

In a video she posted, the lady was at the gym with the popular activist and decided to use his weight to do physical exercise.

Lady seen with VeryDarkMan at a gym. Photo credit: TikTok/Jennifer Amuzie.

Source: TikTok

Jennifer Amuzie said she would carry VeryDarkMan up and use him to squat.

She was able to do it as much as 10 times before bringing the activist down.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady lifts VeryDarkMan

@babyfaceever said:

"All these Ibo women get energy oo, I can't try it."

@NO_ERROR001 said:

"Some people na power to carry heavy things dem get, dem no get power to fight so don’t be scared of them nothing dey sup."

@Dailey said:

"Dem dey use our last hope take squat? nawa for this lady o."

@richson.ordu asked:

"You dey carry some people sleepless nights dey squat."

@Smart Chukwunedum said:

"VDM dey always dey careful before them say he touch her for ynash na why he straight his hands."

@Just shy said:

"The VDM na empty barrel??"

@RAMZY SARKI said:

"Na my man you Dey carry like that?"

@LAEL_Belong2God said:

"See as vdm steeze Dey fall Dey reduce."

@utonwa said:

"The only power I have na Fr mouth e dey."

@theochi582 said:

"VDM na water nothing dey inside am."

Video shows VDM's sitting room

Earlier, social media activist Verydarkman spurred reactions online after a video leaked showing the nature of his sitting room.

The internet sensation has been in the news for some days now following his feud with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

A recent video showed one of VDM's close friends enjoying a great time in his apartment, revealing some details of the activist's living conditions to internet users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng