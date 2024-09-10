A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her one-year-old child sleeping peacefully on his birthday

According to the mother, she spent sleepless nights planning his first birthday only for him to fall asleep on the D-day

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian mother's video showing her one-year-old's peaceful slumber on his birthday has left netizens in stitches.

The mother had invested time and effort into planning the perfect celebration, only to have her child sleep through the special day.

Boy dozes off during his birthday party Photo credit: @mummyeleven1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum pained as son sleeps during birthday

In a funny video, the mother identified as @mummyeleven1 captured her child sleeping peacefully on the bed while the birthday party already started.

According to her, she had spent sleepless nights spent planning the birthday party and never expected him to sleep off on the D-day.

"Mum: Spends sleepless nights planning child's first birthday. The child throughout his birthday (sleeping). Imagine having sleepless nights planning child's birthday only for them to do this," her caption read.

Reactions as boy sleeps during birthday

Several parents on TikTok related to the mother's experience, flocking to the comments section to share their similar stories.

@Khikksola said:

"Did he send you message to plan party? Please let the king rest abeg."

@Nelly Ndlovu said:

"At least he was sleeping, mine was crying throughout! Wouldn’t let anyone hold him."

@Tema said:

"My younger brother did this same thing too. He slept through out we had to wear him glasses to take pictures with his cake."

@Johny W said:

"From my personal experience, this party is usually for you and I enjoyed it alot. That child sleeeept the whoople day."

@navbbe said:

"Am I wrong for wanting a holiday away with my little one and family instead of a 1st birthday party?"

@Kelly said:

"Mine did same for her first and then her second party she sang cut her cake and told everyone it’s time to go home now then went straight to her dad to be put to sleep."

@Yinkusbby added:

"Lol a first birthday party isn't really for the child; it's for the adults to socialise. I took my child and invited friends with kids to a soft play area; 2 hours we're done and on the way home."

See the post below:

