A Nigerian man has shared a sad video mourning the death of late FUNAAB student Christiana Idowu

The grieving man shared the moment the late student arrived at a shoot full of smiles and vibrant energy

Social media users who came across the sad video did not hesitate to console him in the comments section on X

A touching tribute has surfaced on social media as a Nigerian man mourns the loss of Christiana Idowu, a student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), who lost her life.

Christiana Idowu, an undergraduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), was murdered by her abductor, a person she reportedly knew.

Late Christiana Idowu full of life during shoot Photo credit: @heiskingjesse/X.

Man shares video of Christiana during shoot

The grieving friend shared a video showcasing the vibrant energy and infectious enthusiasm of the late student who was also a model.

In his post on X, @heiskingjesse, recalled the moment Christiana arrived at a photoshoot, radiating a friendly and positive aura.

He reflected on their time together, remembering how they had laughed and discussed future collaborations.

In his words:

"On the 15th of November 2023, I could remember Jayvision telling me to show up for a shoot. I saw her full of smiles, great spirit we talked and laughed throughout the session. We had plans to create more content and shoot later this year. This was me interviewing her the last time we had a model shoot. She's so full of life. Too sad. Watching the video and remembering just keeps making me tear up. Her mum's a widow. I really don't know how she's gonna feel ATM."

Reactions trail video of late Christiana

The tragic loss of Christiana Idowu has sparked an outpouring of emotions on social media, with Nigerians offering condolences to @heiskingjesse in the comments section.

Jezz said:

"Your killer won't go Scott free. He's gonna definitely suffer. Chai! Very sad. I wonder how her parents are getting on now."

Silva Nimi said:

"What has a beautiful girl like this done to deserve such a horrible d3ath?"

Foodie AF said:

"She is sooo beautiful. Looks so decent & peaceful! Keep resting Christianah."

Signora Larissa said:

"Wait??? This is her??Dear God, I remember seeing this photo in a tweet recently. I think she was trying to put herself out for a job as a model. Dear God."

Emily Rowl said:

"So her parents won’t get to see her beautiful smile anymore."

Motunrayo added:

"Her only crime was trusting that being! God m frustrated right now!My hrt is heavy."

Friend of late FUNAAB student mourns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl reacted to the untimely death of her friend, Idowu Christiana, whose demise has been trending online.

