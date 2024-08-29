Nigerian students who want to study at Princeton University, United States will no longer be required to take an English language proficiency test

Nigerian-Canadian academic Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi had first written to the school in 2022 to request an exemption and his letter was declined at that time

Dr Igbalajobi wrote them a follow-up mail in August 2024, got a positive response and shared with Legit.ng what prompted him to write to the school again

Princeton University, US, has exempted Nigeria from its English language test list.

What this means is that Nigerians who apply to study in the school will not be required to take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) test.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a Nigerian-Canadian academic, excitedly shared the development on X on Wednesday, August 28.

Dr Olumuyiwa's letter to Princeton University declined

Dr Olumuyiwa revealed he had written to Princeton University on August 5, 2022, to request an exemption from the English language test for Nigerian applicants.

However, his request was declined. In August 2024, Dr Olumuyiwa wrote them a follow-up letter and eventually got a positive response.

Princeton University replies Dr Olumuyiwa

Responding to Dr Olumuyiwa's letter, the school said they changed their English language proficiency policy in 2023.

The new policy states that Nigerian applicants won't be required to provide English test scores if the language of instruction for their bachelor's degree is in English.

They would, however, be required to provide a letter or certificate from their Nigerian universities asserting that their medium of instruction is English or "something along those lines."

Alternatively, it must be said on their transcripts that the medium of instruction is English. While attaching an email from the school Dr Olumuyiwa wrote:

"Exciting Update: Princeton University Now Exempts Nigerian and Other English-Speaking African Applicants from English Language Proficiency Test.

"I first contacted Princeton University on August 5, 2022, requesting an exemption from the English language proficiency test for Nigerian applicants.

"At that time, the request was declined. However, after sending a follow-up email last week, I am pleased to share the positive response from Princeton. You can now apply to Princeton without submitting English language proficiency test scores if the language of instruction for your bachelor’s degree is English."

When contacted about his motivation to write a follow-up letter to Princeton University, Dr Olumuyiwa told Legit.ng:

"I had a list for 2 years that I have decided to revisit."

Dr Olumuyiwa had earlier received a similar positive reply from the University of Massachusetts after he wrote to the school.

See Dr Olumuyiwa's tweet below:

