"Stop Mamman": APC Bigwig Sends Strong Message to Tinubu Over Ban on Under 18 From Taking WAEC, NECO
- APC leader Abayomi Nurain Mumuni has urged President Bola Tinubu to prevent the enforcement of a policy that would ban students under 18 from taking WAEC and NECO exams
- Mumuni expressed concerns that the policy could reduce access to education, and increase school dropout rates
- He emphasized that the policy could delay students' career aspirations, increase stress among the youths
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A prominent APC leader, Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and prevent the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, from enforcing a policy on ban on students under 18 from taking the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) exams.
Mumuni expressed concerns that such a ban would have negative repercussions.
Speaking in a statement released on Thursday, August 29, the APC chieftain warned that the policy could reduce access to education, increase school dropout rates, and exacerbate social issues.
Legit.ng recalls that Mamman had previously announced that candidates must be 18 before being admitted to tertiary institutions and instructed exam bodies not to allow underage students to take the exams.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Reacting to this move, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni advised Tinubu to prevent the implementation of this policy, highlighting that it would delay students' career aspirations and increase stress and anxiety among the youth, The Punch reported.
APC chieftain shares details on negative consequences
Mumuni also pointed out that the policy could lead to a rise in falsified age declarations, as parents, guardians, and students seek to bypass the restrictions.
He concluded by advocating for all students to have the opportunity to pursue their academic and professional goals without unnecessary barriers, The Leadership reported.
He said:
“I am appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop the Minister from implementing such obnoxious policy. It will cause more harms than the expected results.
“This policy will reduce access to educational opportunities. Restricting students under 18 from participating in WASSCE could hinder their progression in the education system, delaying their transition to higher education or vocational training."
Tinubu's govt deports Zimbabwean Bishop
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the immediate deportation of Eben Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean cleric, for violating the country's immigration laws.
Nhiwatawi was arrested on August 24 in Yola, Adamawa, for participating in a church leadership election, contrary to the terms of his tourist visa.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a first-class graduate of Anchor University, Lagos. He holds a master's degree in mass communication. Ezra currently serves as the Current Affairs and Politics Editor for Legit.ng, where he covers events and provides insightful analysis and reportage on national issues. He was named best Campus Journalist (Anchor University Communications Award, 2019). Kindly contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944