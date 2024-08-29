APC leader Abayomi Nurain Mumuni has urged President Bola Tinubu to prevent the enforcement of a policy that would ban students under 18 from taking WAEC and NECO exams

Mumuni expressed concerns that the policy could reduce access to education, and increase school dropout rates

He emphasized that the policy could delay students' career aspirations, increase stress among the youths

A prominent APC leader, Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and prevent the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, from enforcing a policy on ban on students under 18 from taking the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) exams.

Mumuni expressed concerns that such a ban would have negative repercussions.

Tinubu urged to stop Tahir Mamman, Education Minister from banning underage from writing WAEC, NECO Photo credit: @officialABAT/@Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Speaking in a statement released on Thursday, August 29, the APC chieftain warned that the policy could reduce access to education, increase school dropout rates, and exacerbate social issues.

Legit.ng recalls that Mamman had previously announced that candidates must be 18 before being admitted to tertiary institutions and instructed exam bodies not to allow underage students to take the exams.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reacting to this move, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni advised Tinubu to prevent the implementation of this policy, highlighting that it would delay students' career aspirations and increase stress and anxiety among the youth, The Punch reported.

APC chieftain shares details on negative consequences

Mumuni also pointed out that the policy could lead to a rise in falsified age declarations, as parents, guardians, and students seek to bypass the restrictions.

He concluded by advocating for all students to have the opportunity to pursue their academic and professional goals without unnecessary barriers, The Leadership reported.

He said:

“I am appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop the Minister from implementing such obnoxious policy. It will cause more harms than the expected results.

“This policy will reduce access to educational opportunities. Restricting students under 18 from participating in WASSCE could hinder their progression in the education system, delaying their transition to higher education or vocational training."

Tinubu's govt deports Zimbabwean Bishop

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the immediate deportation of Eben Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean cleric, for violating the country's immigration laws.

Nhiwatawi was arrested on August 24 in Yola, Adamawa, for participating in a church leadership election, contrary to the terms of his tourist visa.

Source: Legit.ng