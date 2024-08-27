Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Mix reactions have trailed the federal government’s decision to ban under-18 candidates from sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examination Council (NECO)

Legit.ng recalls that Tahir Mamman, Nigeria's minister of education, has revealed that underage students will no longer sit for WASSCE, NECO.

Polytechnics lecturer said the government should focus on addressing infrastructure deficits instead Photo credit: @olatunji_Godson

The Secretary-General, the Nigerian Union Of Teachers, (NUT) Dr Mike Ene, said enrollment in crèches due to economic pressures has made it unrealistic to restrict learning based on age.

Ene said the only way this policy could work is if it’s implemented from the foundation.

He added that exceptional students were not considered in the policy because they might be younger but academically advanced.

He stated this during an interview with The Punch, describing the policy as poorly conceived.

Ene warned that the policy could lead to legal challenges and urged the government to rethink it.

“The only way this policy could work is if it’s implemented from the foundation. By that, I mean starting at the primary school level. In the past, before a child was allowed to start school, they had to pass a basic test — like reaching their hand over their head to touch the opposite ear. If they couldn’t, they were sent back home.”

National President, ASUP, Mr Shammah Kpanja, maintained that the decision to allow students under 18 to sit for exams should depend on their abilities.

Kpanja also cited the case of gifted students who might not need to spend the full years in school.

He said the government should focus on addressing infrastructure deficits instead of focusing on mundane matters.”

“Did their children sit for WASSCE at 18 years? You allow young girls to marry at 12 in the North, but they can’t take WAEC at 16? What are the government’s priorities?”

The Secretary-General, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, said the policy has been part of the law for years and sees no reason why people are against it.

Ochefu, however, disclosed that the VCs would meet in September to take a stand on the policy.

WAEC Head of National Office, Dr Amos Dagnut, said the council had the right to enforce any policy because education in Nigeria was regulated by the government.

“If the government is regulating education, it is within their purview to do so. We at WAEC do not regulate or keep records of candidates’ ages, as these details are submitted to us by the schools.”

National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said children should be allowed to follow the standard academic progression of 6-3-3 before progressing to the university.

“They should allow the system to function as intended and give their children time to rest. Adulthood begins at 18, so why force a child to go to the university or rent an apartment at 15? We need to consider the well-being of these children.”

