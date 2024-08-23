In the no distant past, Nigerians seeking to study at the University of Massachusetts Boston in the US were required to take an English test for consideration

However, the university has now changed its stance on the requirement following an advocacy letter by Nigerian-Canadian academic, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi to them

Over the years, Dr Olumuyiwa has written to over 200 countries across the globe and shared with Legit.ng how this recent advocacy panned out

Nigerians seeking to study at the University of Massachusetts Boston, US, will no longer be required to provide an English test result or take one thanks to Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi's advocacy.

The Nigerian-Canadian academic, recently appointed chancellor by a Canada-based online varsity, wrote to the foreign institution to advocate for the exemption and he was heard.

Dr Olumuyiwa has written to over 200 foreign universities. Photo Credit: @olumuyiwaayo

Source: Twitter

Announcing the development on X, a thrilled Dr Olumuyiwa described it as a worthy victory and attached the reply the US varsity gave him. He wrote:

"Congratulations!

"A worthy victory after a year at the University of Massachusetts Boston:

"Hello Dr. Igbalajobi,

"Thank you for your email. Nigeria is being added to the list of countries that are eligible for an exemption. We are in the process of updating our website with this information."

Dr Olumuyiwa first wrote them in 2023

When quizzed about his latest advocacy win, Dr Olumuyiwa, founder of Scholarships Cafe, told Legit.ng he first emailed the university on September 5, 2023.

When he didn't get a reply, he sent them a reminder on August 20, 2024 and he finally to a positive response. On how he felt after their response, Dr Olumuyiwa opened up:

"Having written to them twice in a year on this issue, I am thrilled about this win at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

"It's a significant step towards recognizing the English proficiency of Nigerians, who often face unnecessary barriers despite being educated in English from a young age. This victory not only alleviates the financial and emotional burden on students but also sets a precedent for other institutions to follow."

Dr Olumuyiwa shares inspiration behind his advocacy

Legit.ng asked the academic what inspired him to begin writing to foreign varsities about their English testing requirements for students from English-speaking African countries and he said:

"I was inspired by the countless stories of talented students who were unfairly burdened by redundant English proficiency tests, despite their academic achievements in English-speaking environments.

"Seeing their struggles motivated me to take action and advocate for a more just and logical approach by these universities, ensuring that language isn't used as an unnecessary hurdle for bright minds from English-speaking African countries."

So far, Dr Olumuyiwa has written to over 200 foreign varsities and revealed that he has written to three varsities already as at Friday, August 23.

See Dr Olumuyiwa's first email to them:

See Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi's tweet below:

Netizens commend Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi

@DONTtAKeSHITT said:

"The introduction is fire 🔥 I love it."

@GlobalKupon said:

"Wonderful effort sir. God bless you more. We need people like you to speak for those who can't afford these Test because many looking for ways to move abroad for further studies but this test becomes a barrier. Remain blessed Dr.👊👊"

@orukusuku said:

"Thank you Doc.

"This same university refused waiving it last year when I wrote to them, thank you for taking this up on behalf of myself and other applicants from Nigeria."

Dr Olumuyiwa's letter to US varsity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dr Olumuyiwa's advocacy in writing paid off as a United States university exempted Nigeria from its English test list.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, an accomplished scientist, had written to the US varsity on August 7 to advocate for the full exemption of Nigerian applicants after noticing that only some departments in the institution waived the English test for his countrymen.

An excited Dr Olumuyiwa shared the breakthrough on X and the response he got from Florida State University.

Source: Legit.ng