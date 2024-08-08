Florida State University, United States, has fully exempted Nigeria from its list of countries whose students are required to take an English test

This came after a Nigerian-Canadian academic, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, wrote to the university to advocate for the removal

Over the years, Dr Olumuyiwa has been at the forefront of advocacy for the exemption of applicants from English-speaking African countries from the English test

A win for Nigerians as Florida State University, US, has fully waived the English test for applicants from Nigeria.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, an accomplished scientist, had written to the US varsity on August 7 to advocate for the full exemption of Nigerian applicants after noticing that only some departments in the institution waived the English test for his countrymen.

Dr Olumuywai reacts to Florida varsity response

An excited Dr Olumuyiwa shared the breakthrough on X and the response he got from Florida State University. The response he got read:

"Hi Dr. Igbalajobi.

"Thank you for your email and interest in Florida State University.

"In order to meet minimum university admission requirements, an applicant whose native language is not English, must provide English Language Proficiency results. The results must meet minimum university requirements and any additional department requirements.

"However, international applicants who have earned their degree (BA or higher) from Nigeria are NOT required to submit an English language proficiency exam.

"Sincerely."

Dr Olumuyiwa effecting global change through dialogue

Dr Igbalajobi stated that he has written to over 200 universities worldwide to advocate for the exemption of Africans from English-speaking countries and has had success in his advocacy. He wrote on LinkedIn:

"In my struggle to advocate for the exemption of applicants from English-speaking African countries from the English test over the last two years, I have written to over 200 universities across the globe and successfully used dialogue to make a meaningful change. Trust me, some of these institutions need to be reminded that we are indeed an English-speaking country! We all know what we are doing."

People praised Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi

Nigeria deleted from English proficiency list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a top Canadian university had removed Nigeria from its English proficiency list.

Henceforth, Nigerian citizens applying for admission into Athabasca University, Canada, will not have to worry about the English proficiency test, as it has been waived.

The waiver came after Dr Igblajobi sent a protest letter to the school, enumerating reasons why Nigerians should not have to take an English test.

