A Nigerian man, Alex Onyia, has donated books and the costly Elon Musk Starlink network to journalist Rufai Oseni's library located in his village.

In a tweet, Alex revealed he made the donations through his organisation, Educare.

He said the Starlink network will give unlimited internet access to the people. Photo Credit: @winexviv

Source: Twitter

He said the Starlink network will provide the villagers with unlimited internet access, and the books will be available for study at any time.

Alex described Rufai as a village boy who has made his mark on earth and worked hard to give qualitative education to his people. He wrote:

"Today, i donated Starlink internet and several quality books to Rufai Oseni Library located in his village in Odogbolu through my organization Educare. This will give free unlimited internet access to the people in his community. The books will also be available for them for study anytime. They will also use the free internet access to continuously access quality world class educational resources.

"Rufai is that village boy who through relentless quest for continuous learning has made his mark on earth, and working really hard to give access to qualitative education to people in his community."

Netizens commend Alex Onyia

@AeAlbertosupra said:

"This is a legacy that matter, not churning out agberos here and there.

"God bless you both immensely."

@KESHINGRO said:

"Wow ,this is lovely bro ...may Almighty Allah continue to bless and enrich your pocket buoyantly."

@instituteSea said:

"Congratulations to the recipient. Thank you for your charity. Please, When next you want to donate don't forget my village library. Thanks in anticipation."

@d_comisioner said:

"This is quite exemplary.

"Rome, they say, was not built in a day. But we know that a large forest comprises individual trees.

"Congratulations to both of you."

@firstladyshipPA said:

"What about creating an ebook library with this Starlink network, with many computers like your Educare? That offers audio and ebook sessions. There will also be a hard copy books in the library."

@tosinolaseinde said:

"I love how aggressive you are with your approach to education. Thank you for the work you do."

Source: Legit.ng