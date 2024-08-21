A Nigerian social media user, identified as Success, has passionately come for all who have dragged Pastor Jerry Eze

It is no news that many have openly criticised the man of God and other clerics over the issue of paying tithes

In a lengthy post, Success sounded a note of warning to Nigerians and told them what to do rather than throw shades

A Nigerian social media user is unhappy that netizens have criticised some Nigerian clerics.

Over the last couple of days, there have been talks about how Pastor Jerry Eze's UK conference miracle was a sham and only a facade.

There have also been opinions about tithing and how God never asked Christians to participate.

Pastor Abel Damina went on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he criticised the popular NSPPD mantra, "What God cannot Do Does Not Exist", made popular by Pastor Jerry Eze.

Reacting to all the drama, Success ranted bitterly. According to her, no one has been forced to give church tithes.

She noted that those who find it hard to give to the church should remain silent other than sending insults and criticising others whose ministries are moving.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as lady defends Jerry Eze

@planet_ubla:

"Religion is cancer.. it must be fought aggressively."

@graceebally:

"No be Billionaire Adeleke Give church 1B Naira. Poor men dey always do cho cho cho."

@iamkingsleychinedu:

"She's saying nothing but the truth, her anger is justified."

@sealemmy:

"If I like I empty my account for church, e no concern anybody. I know wetin God dey run for me steadily."

@jasper_.ben:

"Daddy freeze dusting his ring light."

@meeldread:

"It’s not hard! I no understand why miracle dey pepper people for body."

Man shares encounter with Abel Damina

A Nigerian man based overseas has narrated his life-changing experience after meeting Pastor Abel Damina back in 2016.

Pastor Abel, the founder and president of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), has become a controversial figure recently due to his stances on some Christian doctrines.

The man, a campus pastor, chose to attend the cleric's three-week Bible school instead of returning to school, and things changed from that point.

