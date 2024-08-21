A Nigerian man has taken to social media to cry out after suddenly losing a man he had a business deal with

According to the man, he had sent the person N1 million only to wake up the following day to news of his demise

Mixed reactions trailed the sad story as people offered the man advice on how to recover his money

A Nigerian man, Muhammad Abdulakeem, has lamented online after his partner suddenly passed away.

Muhammad said he had a business deal with the person and sent him N1 million.

However, the following day, Muhammad learnt the man had passed away. He wrote on X:

"Subhanallah!!! I have a business deal of 1 million with this person and I sent him money yesterday, only to wake up with the news of his demise. Subhanallah!!! 😭"

His story sent social media users into a frenzy.

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trailed the story

@SorungbeWale said:

"Haaaa!

"Sorry o!

"Please always have a signed& sealed 🤐 legal agreement with business partners; it is safer for all parties involved."

@Nurdman4 said:

"Subhanallah! May Allah forgive him. I believe if you approach his family later on with proofs like chats,calls and transactions, they should be able to refund through the NOK to the acct or someone that has access to his finances if there exist and only if they are God fearing."

@rashymay5 said:

"Hmmm.

"Life.

"Even the life u live that you don't promise tomorrow."

@Olawale340 said:

"Allahu Akbar!

"May Allah accept his return. I think you should allow them to mourn before telling his family about your transaction.

"Omo!!! It’s really a small world."

@GoonerheadSFB said:

"This happened to me 8 yrs ago. Was going to pay N7m for a plot of land in Ibadan. A friend in the UK called me to say he needed help ( his wife had preterm kids ), I sent him the 7m+ in GBP equivalent, a few days to the agreed return date, he died. Land is now 45m in same estate."

@Temileyii_ said:

"Inna Lilahi waina ileaji rojiun.

"Do attend his burial and once the alfa are asking about those that he owe, present them the receipt."

