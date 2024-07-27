A lady bought and installed Starlink, a satellite internet system produced by Elon Musk's company

The lady installed the Starlink internet system in her house and she said it was the best decision she made

She said after installing the Starlink Internet system, it loaded with good speed, achieving a rate of 100mps

A lady bought Elon Musk's Starlink internet system and installed it in her house for faster browsing.

The lady said she bought the Starlink satellite internet system so she could enjoy faster browsing.

The lady installed Elon Musk's Starlink system, and it loaded at 100 in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@kryptogoddess and Getty Images/Marc Piasecki.

Source: UGC

Kryptogoddess posted a video on TikTok to share her experience using the Starlink internet system.

Speed of Elon Musk's Starlink in Nigeria

She said she wanted to enjoy unlimited monthly data which comes with the Starlink system after subscription.

After Kyrptogoddess carefully unveiled and installed the Starlink system and tested it, it was fast, loading at 100mps.

She said buying the Starlink system was her best decision at the time she bought it.

Her words:

"One of our best buys of 2023 was Starlink."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady installs Elon Musl's Starlink in Nigeria

@Sawiiiteee said:

"Does the router come with an external battery, aka power bank?"

@Chijioke Ezeamuzie said:

"Please can I come to your house and work?"

@Orji Darlington asked:

"How much is this?"

@Alison Hanson said:

"God when? And MTN wants to frustrate me."

Another Nigerian man installs Starlink

In a related story, a Nigerian man has happily announced becoming the latest owner of Elon Musk's Starlink network.

The excited man showed how he unboxed the network and bade goodbye to GLO, MTN and Airtel.

He offered insights about the Starlink network for those interested in buying one and are asking for the price and how it works.

How much is Starlink in Nigeria?

Another lady shared her discovery after buying and installing a Starlink internet system in her house.

The lady, who is an online gamer, said she bought the Starlink internet router for N500,000 and that it serves her well.

According to her, the Starlink system produced by Elon Musk's company loads at 214mbs unlike others that are slow.

Source: Legit.ng