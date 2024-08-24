A Nigerian student has joined those posting WAEC results online but his performance has sparked reactions

The student passed all the nine subjects he took in the WAEC examination and he has been praised by netizens

The WAEC result he posted shows that he took the examination at Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Odukpani

A WAEC candidate is trending in a Facebook group after posting his result.

The student did well in the examination as he passed all the papers he took in the 2024 WAEC.

The boy passed all the subjects he took in WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook/Marshal Sunday.

Source: Facebook

The WAEC result shared by Marshal Sunday shows that he took the examination at Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Odukpani, Cross River state.

Marshal's result shows that he passed the nine WAEC subjects with excellent grades.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A breakdown of the result indicates that he got C4 in economics, B3 in civic education, B3 in tourism, and B3 in English language.

Marshal also recorded B3 in general mathematics, B3 in agriculture, B2 in biology, B3 in chemistry and C4 in physics.

He asked:

"Please guys what can I study with this result."

A lot of people replied to him with congratulatory messages, telling him that he did well in WAEC.

Reactions as student shares WAEC result

Ikedinachukwu Ben said:

"No be to carry 9A. Na your jamb go speak for you."

Danjos Miracle Philip said:

"The result is good enough to give you the course you want."

John Ibrahim Titsi said:

"No be everything you go come online and go de ask people just like that. See you need to be responsible to your self at this age. You know people lost sense of thinking when it comes to what to study in the high institution but man you need to think and be responsible as a man."

Nwofe Chidiebere said:

"Your JAMB score will determine."

Lady shares WAEC result of her brother

A Nigerian lady said she promised her younger brother a phone if he did well in his WAEC examination.

The lady said her brother came out from the secondary school examination with a good result which thrilled her.

This means she has to find money to buy him the phone she promised before the WAEC examination.

Source: Legit.ng