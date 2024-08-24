A Nigerian girl desirous of going to study at the university has shared her performance in the 2024 WAEC

The girl who wrote her WAEC at Iganmu Senior High School did not do too well in mathematics, an important subject

The WAEC result she posted on Facebook showed that she scored D7 in mathematics and she was worried about it

A girl who took the 2024 WAEC examination has shared her performance for people to see.

The girl made a post on Facebook, showing people the individual scores she got in the nine subjects she took in WAEC.

The lady took French in WAEC and passed it. Photo credit: Facebook/Thee Real Stella.

In a post, the student, Godwin Ogechi Stella was asking people if she would gain admission with the WAEC result.

The result shows that she passed marketing and financial accounting with A1.

Stella passed commerce with C6, economics with C5 and government with C4.

Also, she scored C6 in civic education, B3 in English language, and B2 in French.

Her lower score is recorded in mathematics, where she got a D7.

She asked:

"Can I get admission with this WAEC result?"

Stella's WAEC result shows that she took the examination at Iganmu Senior High School.

Reactions as WAEC student performs poorly in mathematics

Çëlè Brïty said:

"With all due respect, leave boys and focus on your studies. Go back to SS3 now."

Bea Fwesh said:

"You'll have to rewrite WAEC next year. But if you wrote neco and pass maths it not a problem."

Tengshep Raymond Moorkwap said:

"Omo with D7 in maths you can't get ooo. Except you wait for NECO. If maths is good in NECO, then you can replace it with your WAEC maths."

Jesse Zakka said:

"Person still dey study French wey we leave for JSS."

Source: Legit.ng