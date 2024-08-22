A Nigerian student didn't do too well in physics, one of the subjects he took in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The student obtained an E8 grade in physics which is the lowest mark seen on his WAEC result shared on Facebook

He said he scored 158 in the 2024 JAMB-UTME and that he wishes to study biochemistry at the university

A Nigerian boy has checked his performance in the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams for secondary school students.

The student shared his result on Facebook showing his overall grades in all the subjects he took in the 2024 WASSCE.

Usman got E8 in physics, but passed other WAEC subjects with good grades. Photo credit: Facebook/ Usman muhhamdu.

The result showed that Usman Muhmmadu passed many subjects with good grades but did poorly in physics.

Usman, who wrote his WAEC examination at Jabiru Abdulahi Community Senior Secondary School, Katsina, got an E8 in physics.

WAEC result of student who wants to study biochemistry

Usman got A1 in marketing and Islamic studies respectively. He had B2 in civic education, C6 in English language, B3 in mathematics, B3 in agricultural science, B3 in biology and B2 in chemistry.

Usman said he wanted to study biochemistry at the university, but some people told him his physics grade was not good.

He also said he scored 150 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) administered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

He said:

"This is my WAEC result. I got 158 jamb. Can I study biochemistry?"

Reactions as science student scores E8 in physics

Peter Holysir said:

"Physics might be the problem during admission o."

Kol Uug said:

"Did you hear his jamb score?"

Zinnavih P Polycarp said:

"You can study mathematics and physics."

Sunday Goodluck said:

"Muhkury Mahammad your results is very good, but your physics might be an issue during admissions processing."

