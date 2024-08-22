A candidate in the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams is happy that he passed all the papers

The student took the West African Senior School Certificate Examination at Eastern Okobo High School, Obufi-Okobo

He passed all the papers with good grades, scoring A1 in civic education, economics and marketing

A Nigerian student is elated that he was able to pass his WASSCE with good grades.

The student took part in the 2024 WAEC examination and he came out with A1 in three subjects.

The boy passed all the papers in WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook: Reekado Effion.

Source: Facebook

Okon Richard Effiong sat for the secondary school examination at Eastern Okobo High School, Obufi-Okobo.

WAEC candidate who got A1 in three subjects

The subjects in which he got an A1 include marketing, civic education and economics.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Okon got C5 in English language, B3 in mathematics, B3 in agricultural science, B3 in biology, B2 in chemistry and B3 in physics.

Okon, a science student, said he was glad he came out of WAEC with a good result.

His words:

"Congratulations to me as my WAEC result is finally out and I thank God for making me to pass all my subjects. I'm grateful."

Reactions as student passes all his WAEC papers

Dignity Edet said:

"Congratulation, you really tried."

Godswill Ekpenyong said:

"Nice working."

Advicer General II said:

"Congratulations bro."

Effiong Spackco said:

"Congratulations bro. Keep it on."

Dockimanchi Effiong said:

"Congratulations to your humble self."

Pretty Wise said:

"Science student congratulations."

Dam Sel said:

"Congratulations bestie. I'm happy for you."

Blessing Bassey said:

"Congratulation! You did well."

Hope Hero Samuel asked:

"Congratulations. But can you stand out to defend the result?"

Pretty Queen said:

"Congratulations darling."

Baxi Maurice said:

"Congratulations big boy."

It'z Daniel Effiong said:

"You finished work Jnr bro."

Boy overjoyed as he passes all WAEC subjects

In a related story, a Nigerian boy was happy that he finally made good grades in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The boy took to Facebook to share his result after it was released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

His WAEC result showed that he scored A1 in seven subjects, including general mathematics and Igbo language.

Source: Legit.ng