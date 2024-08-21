Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a Nigerian lady advertising Aba outfits in London

The bold lady sold herself and her products well using a microphone and appealed to her potential London customers for patronage

While some people drummed support for the Nigerian tailor over her bold move, others thought otherwise

A Nigerian lady, who is a tailor, has gone viral for taking Aba-made products to London and advertising them.

A TikTok user, @jane_peterz, shared a clip of the Nigerian tailor advertising her products in London with a microphone.

Nigerian lady markets products in London, says Aba is the China of Africa. Photo Credit: @jane_peterz

Source: TikTok

"Aba is the China of Africa," the tailor declared as she tried to woo passers-by in London.

She offered to sell the products at the same price they were being sold in Nigeria. Another woman held up some of the Aba-made products for potential customers to see.

@jane_peterz hyped up the Nigerian tailor, saying her designs are not different from those produced by other brands.

"@Trendystitches is the only tailor from Nigeria that can give you a material she tailored by herself. her designs are no different with any brand you can think of! her work is extremely neat and I highly recommend," @jane_peterz wrote.

A TikTok video of the woman advertising her clothes overseas stirred mixed reactions.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail Aba tailor's move

Milky donuts and perfumes gh said:

"This is why they’re there to advertise their products."

pweety said:

''She's good indeed. she makes all my branded outfits."

PreciousAndrew said:

"The question is did you make those clothes UK weather suitable."

Nlecha Ureh (Amakor Paschalyn) said:

"I love her spirit."

Oge_Chudi said:

"Did u make sales that's the most important thing."

Guddyberry said:

"No be to dey shout, from Aba wow. Make una patronize her ooooh."

Patricia Augustine52 said:

"Wether she makes profit or not, she did tremendously well by promoting her Nigerian, African and her culture. let us encourage and support feats like this, it's not easy. 👏👏👏👏"

Chy said:

"I didn’t buy aba in Nigeria. I wil go London buy aba."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man opened a roadside suya joint in London.

Lady opens African grocery store in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also previously reported that a Nigerian lady named Tejiri had opened an African grocery store in the UK

Taking to X, Tejiri shared pictures she took inside the store and others showing some products on sale. Tejiri said her African Fusion Mart sells spices, fresh produce, food items and other things. She added that African Fusion Mart delivers to people residing anywhere in the United Kingdom.

Tejiri offered free delivery for orders above £100 (over N211k). On her grocery store, Tejiri admitted it started like a dream. Tejiri received an outpouring of support from Nigerians.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng