A Nigerian lady abroad, Tejiri, has announced the opening of her African grocery store in Bolton.

Taking to X, Tejiri shared pictures she took inside the store and others showing some products on sale.

Tejiri noted that the African grocery store started like a dream. Photo Credit: @OIdjave

Tejiri said her African Fusion Mart sells spices, fresh produce, food items and other things.

She added that African Fusion Mart delivers to people residing anywhere in the United Kingdom. Tejiri offered free delivery for orders above £100 (over N211k). On her grocery store, Tejiri admitted it started like a dream. Her post on X read:

"I can’t believe I opened an African grocery store in Bolton last week. It all started like a dream and here we are.

Afro Fusion Mart sells African food items, spices, fresh produce and more. We deliver anywhere in the UK. Free delivery for orders above £100."

Tejiri received an outpouring of support from Nigerians.

@Vikcade said:

"Wow, this one is huge.

"Congratulations."

@Hericfash2029 said:

"I’ll share this with my friend in Bolton. Let’s sell our sister’s market."

@SamuelDesh said:

"Beautiful. I wish you well in your business."

@iSeekTruth007 said:

"🌍🙌 Congratulations on this incredible achievement! Opening Afro Fusion Mart is a significant step in bringing African culture and flavors to Bolton and beyond. Wishing you continued success in celebrating and sharing the richness of African cuisine with the world!"

@Heinzoflagos said:

"Let me notify my brother here @Oluomoofderby. Our Nigerian sisters are doing wonders. This is another milestone achievement in the life of our sister. 🙂 God has been marvellous 🙌."

@DebbieBashorun said:

"I am buying from you once my current African grocery is out."

