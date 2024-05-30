A Nigerian man who lives in the UK has opened a roadside joint where he sells roasted meat, popularly called suya

A Nigerian lady said she saw the man's video on TikTok and decided to visit the suya joint to also buy meat

The man's roadside suya shop is located in Peckham, London, and a video of him roasting meat is trending online

A UK-based Nigerian man has started selling suya in the streets of London, and a video of him is trending.

The man's suya shop is located in Peckham, London, and it has attracted the attention of many social media users.

Many people have said they would like to patronise the suya seller in Peckham London. Photo credit: TikTok@jane_peterz.

Source: TikTok

The man's video was posted on TikTok by @jane_peterz, who said she made it a point to visit the shop and patronise the suya seller.

She said the Peckham street in London looks like Alaba in Lagos and also compared the area to Nigeria.

Jane happily bought some portions of suya for herself and said she could not wait to taste it.

Reactions as Nigerian man sells suya in London

@expensive said:

"Where is the surya man located in Peckham."

@Uyi Peter commented:

"He fit be bank manager for Nigeria, na he sell suya. na wow o..."

@Sr chizzyk80 said:

"You must take me there. Can one order?"

@Unmerited favor commented:

"You just called ogbogonogo; that means you stayed in Asaba."

@DJ MAFIA D DREAMS reacted:

"You remind me of Alaba International where I used to buy my instruments."

@Victor said:

"Why you dey cast my street oooo na my house dey dat back."

@Chukwe said:

"How much is the Suya per portion?"

@Old Taker said:

"I saw this guy on TikTok… shey na your papa mate?"

@Sam Osagiede said:

"I thought they said Igbo man can never say suya?"

