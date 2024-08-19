A Nigerian lady recently moved from her student flat to a more spacious apartment, and the video she shared went viral on TikTok

In the clip, she captured the exciting moments as she prepared to leave her old flat and transition to her new, larger home

The video also gave viewers a glimpse of her new apartment, which boasts more space and a better-furnished interior

Lady moves to a bigger apartment. Photo credit: @icey.grey

Source: TikTok

She also showcases her new apartment, highlighting its increased space and improved furnishings. The video was posted by @iceyy.grey.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ammah023 said:

“A sister here is proud of you.”

Blaq_ice wrote:

“Big congrats.”

Flakkybaybee commented:

“Proud of you girl, hoping to do this soon.”

Elizabeth Lekwuwa also commented:

“Really nice.”

Funmi Coker:

“Congrats girl. What's the cost?”

Sarima:

“Congratulations sis.”

Temitayo Fraser:

“We live in the same building hi.”

Aronkymega:

“Please give link to your curtains from IKEA. Love it.”

Oreofe:

“Lovely, mine is coming soon by God's grace.”

User8383748388373:

“Congratulations sis, how much do you get this please….can you share tips on how you go about it.”

Nuwagaba Leon:

“Congratulations dear, l can't wait to get one of my own this year in Manchester.”

Bola:

“You should be proud.”

Omotola:

“Such a beautiful space.”

Tobss:

“Congratulations. Please how much was this?”

Kamarah:

“Congratulations girl, you’re doing well.”

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng