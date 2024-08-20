A Nigerian English teacher in Vietnam recently returned to school after a two-month break and shared a viral video of her experience

After a two-month break, a Nigerian English teacher in Vietnam made her return to school and posted a video that quickly gained widespread attention.

In the video, she shared that the first day back was all about getting the students settled in, with no lessons planned.

English teacher in Vietnam returns to school. Photo credit: @esire_trowsse

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady working in Vietnam shares experience

The day featured a fun ice cream party, followed by her first class, which was just an introductory session without any actual teaching. The video was posted by @esiri_trowsse.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian teacher in Vietnam speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gbolahan said:

“Amazing work.”

Loveth Ice wrote:

“Mama please drop your contacts for me.”

Siukihair.Rachel commented:

“Wow, are you in Hanoi.”

HairsWorldvietnam:

“How do you work directly with school, like having to handle your own classroom?”

Esiri:

“I sometimes have a co teacher with me.”

Priscy:

“When you mentioned your name, my SIRI responded.”

Esiri:

“Happens to me too.”

Jewel Milan:

“That’s great. Are you teaching in Vietnam?”

Cyla:

“Which country is this?”

Lynn:

“Did you work while summer break? If not how did you manage all your expenses?”

Esiri:

“I didn’t work, but my husband was, so we managed fine.”

Mum Ronney:

“How can I apply?”

SmallsNations:

“Greetings from HCM.”

Chidiebere Chidiebere:

“Where are you in Vietnam Dear.”

Progress:

“Sis please how much is Vietnam visa please.”

Merry Gold:

“Una de use ice cream welcome student back my own na cane dey de use welcome us.”

Perp_ nonye:

“Welcome back to school Esiri.”

Callme_omobolaji:

“No be for nigeria first day at school bayi u go sweep tire.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful lady who left America for Nigeria to become a teacher shared her experience in her workplace.

Lady teaching in Japan bursts into tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also earlier reported that a Nigerian teacher in Japan, @gamezu3, lamented on social media over a racist remark her student made to her.

In a TikTok video, the teacher broke down in tears as she recounted her heartbreaking encounter.

@gamezu3, who graduated from a Japanese university, said her student called her a monkey and used the 'N-word' on her.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng