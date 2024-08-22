A final-year student of the Department of French in OAU, Ile Ife, Osun state, has died in a road accident

Sources on campus confirmed the tragic incident to Legit.ng on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Fatal accidents at Obafemi Awolowo University have increased over the years, resulting in the deaths of students

Ile-Ife, Osun state - Esu Ema Rita, a final year student in the French department of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, has been killed in a fatal accident.

Legit.ng gathered from sources on campus that the tragic occurrence happened right at the campus gate while Rita was heading to submit her project on Thursday, August 22.

OAU student's accident: Nigerians react

Following the sad development, some social media shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@ewaoluwa_e_a wrote:

"OAU lost a student today and in the most brutal way possible.

"Life, fickle indeed.

"May the soul of the deceased Rest In Peace. I pray that God rewards her struggles and pain with peace and utter peace."

@Hiboi100 wrote:

"Someone just showed me an info (sic) of an accident that occurred at campus gate involving a final-year student don't know how true it is on the OAU page.

"May Almighty God grant her parent and loved ones the fortitude to bear their loss

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

@Miiiracle_1 wrote with an accompanying clip of the accident:

"A fatal accident that cost the life of a final year student of OAU occurred at Campus gate earlier today.

"It’s really a dark Thursday in OAU and its environ. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace."

Meanwhile, OAU spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, could not be immediately reached for official comments.

Vehicle conveying UNILORIN students crashes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a mini vehicle conveying students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) lost control at the school gate and fatally somersaulted.

Authorities confirmed the death of one person while others who sustained injuries were rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for adequate treatment.

