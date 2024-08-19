An Imo school for girls has taken to social media to celebrate the performance of its students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The school released the WASSCE results of 11 female students and praised the "God of integrity" for always showing up for the girls

Social media users joined the school in commending the girls' outstanding scores in each of the subjects they sat for

The outstanding WASSCE performance of students of Mercy Girls High School Okigwe, Imo, has been celebrated on social media.

In a post on its Facebook page, the school praised the girls for keeping clean sheets.

The girls scored A1 in general mathematics. Photo Credit: Mercy Girls High School Okgiwe

It released the results of 11 of its students and praised God for their outstanding WASSCE performance.

The school wrote:

"BREAKING...!!!

"MERCY GIRLS' OKIGWE KEEPS A CLEAN SHEET IN 2024 WAEC RESULT...!

"...We believe in integrity, knowledge and hard work.

"...And God of integrity always shows up for our Girls. TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY!"

Legit.ng observed that the 11 students had A1 in general mathematics and some other subjects.

The school was established by Most Rev Dr Anthony Nwedo CSSP to train and prepare young girls for the future.

People celebrated the students

Benita Lily said:

"Great one, congratulations girls."

Nneoma Osurji Delight said:

"Wow congratulations to you all."

Chinenye Auguestina said:

"This is great news."

Magnus Toochukwu said:

"Congratulations to your students Fr Remy."

Obieagri Iwuoha said:

"Padre,our God is good oooo,God of surprises,the God of mercy, I'm so happy for our girls ooo,thank you Jesus."

Johnpaul Ogueri said:

"Congratulations dear Fr and to the entire theme formators."

Doris Udoha Bukola said:

"Congratulations to you all. Greater heights 👍."

Weje Precious Ube said:

"Wow congratulations to you all."

Legit.ng reported that the WAEC results of five Ebonyi school students had excited Nigerians

