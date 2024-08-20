A young lady has shared her inspiring journey to becoming a medical doctor after years of perseverance through various exams

In a series of 27 photo slides, she revealed that while she achieved excellent results in her GCSE exams, she initially struggled with the additional exams required for medical school admission

Undeterred, she enrolled in a pre-medical programme, laying the foundation for her successful medical school journey, which she completed after creating countless cherished memories along the way

A determined young lady recently opened up about her challenging path to becoming a medical doctor, a journey marked by persistence and resilience.

Through 27 photo slides, she shared how she excelled in her GCSEs but faced setbacks in other crucial exams that kept her from immediate entry into medical school.

Refusing to give up, she opted for a pre-medical programme, which set her on the right track. After years of hard work and unforgettable experiences, she finally achieved her dream of becoming a doctor.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

FabianJr said:

“You are inspiring.”

Bella wrote:

“I’ve never been more proud of a complete stranger.”

LB commented:

“I’m a stranger, but I’m still so proud of you.”

Jen78383:

“Getting into med isn’t always easy, and people don’t see that. Well done!”

MedicEni:

“It’s a struggle, thank you very much!”

Agatha J:

“Gurl I am so proud of you. I am now study BSC of MLS but my dream is to study medicine. Will I gain acceptance in MBBS/MD in the UK?”

Flozzo:

“How did you get your volunteer receptionist role?”

MedicEni:

“This was an actual role I applied for via the NHS website.”

Lexi poo:

“How do you stay resilient?”

MedicEni:

“And don’t compare and take lessons from every set back.”

Itsokay:

“Well done…how did you prepare for the interviews?”

MedicEni:

“I planned answers and did practice and feedback with my friend.”

Omowumi:

“Soo proud, Congratulations.”

User88136753321578:

“Well done babe.”

Shiron:

“Congratulations girlie, im staring GEM in a month as well!”

MedicEni:

“Omgg congratulations!! Where you off to x.”

User4671133261508:

“I don’t want to be a doctor (will always have an interest in phem tho) and I’m also not academically clever but this inspires me to do things.”

OJ:

“Thank you so much for sharing your experience girl, this is such a great inspiration and testimony that I tap into honestly even tho I have dropped out of medicine a few years ago, thank you still.”

KayoTeex:

“Congratulations sis idk you but so proud of you.”

MedicEni:

“Awwhh! Thank you! Means a lot.”

Big G:

“Your journey is so inspiring, you’ve got this girlll.”

Jenireva1:

“What a journey! Congratulations.”

Angelina:

“I am just a stranger but congratulations hun.”

