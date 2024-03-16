A Nigerian lady, previously employed as a medical doctor in Nigeria, shared that upon her move to the UK, she found herself limited to support work roles

In a video, she recounted her journey from being recognized as a doctor in Nigeria to accepting a menial job abroad

As a student restricted to a 20-hour work week, she faced challenges in landing a medical position

A Nigerian lady, previously employed as a medical doctor in Nigeria, shared her story of relocating to the UK where she found herself in a support role.

In a video, she recounted her journey from being a respected doctor in Nigeria to accepting a less prestigious job in a foreign land.

The lady started with what was available. Photo credit: @drcho/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

As shared by @drcho, the decision to take on the support role was influenced by her student status in the UK, which limited her working hours to 20 per week, making it challenging to secure a position as a medical doctor.

Thus, she opted for the support job to maintain her livelihood. This narrative provides a glimpse into the challenges faced by skilled immigrants in securing equivalent roles in foreign countries.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ladyjay said:

“My hubby was a senior reg in naija, he's currently a cleaner in uk. Thank goodness he has passed his PLAB 1.”

Nurse val wrote:

“Can you tell me if I qualified for masters in Uk with my bsc nursing degree.”

Cho Doctor responded:

“I think yoU can do masters as long as you have done an undergraduate program.”

Udy Olaleye:

“Dr Cho.your story is so inspiring..you're saving lives.”

Sunhee:

“My husband is doing same but he passed his MRC 1 and now preparing for the part 2.”

Chuks900:

“My brother also did thesame support worker in the UK but was a medical doctor back home. He's now a JP. Just do your PLAB exams.”

Unemployed female Doctor finally lands dream job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a medical doctor with the handle @bellaoluoha on TikTok has shared her joy after landing her dream job at a hospital.

She posted a video showing her journey through the documentation process, marking the beginning of her employment.

After three months of being jobless, Bella expressed her excitement at finally securing her desired position.

Source: Legit.ng