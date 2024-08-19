A Nigerian girl is being praised by her school because of the excellent result she got in the 2024 West African School Certificate Examination

The girl put up a nice performance as her WASCE result shows that she passed the examination with 7As and 2Bs

Eche Ritabenny Oyale's result was posted by her school, the Epitome Model Islamic Schools, Mararaba, Nasarawa states

Congratulatory messages have followed the result of a Nigerian girl who did exceptionally well in WAEC.

Eche Ritabenny Oyale took the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination in 2024 and came out with top grades.

Eche Ritabenny Oyale got 7As in WAEC.

Eche passed all the WAEC subjects excellently, prompting her school to post her results on its Facebook page.

The , Mararaba, Nasarawa state referred to Eche as champion and congratulated her for her outstanding performance in WAEC.

When contacted for a comment on the story, Mrs Bawa Fatimat, the school's admission officer, says it takes seriously the preparation of students before the commencement of the WAEC examination.



"Just like the others, rigorous extra lessons were given to them and even more extra attention given to those we feel were lagging behind in terms of academic excellence and hence, the weekly exams to prepare all of them and at least get them ready on same level in intellectually."

The school noted that Eche is the daughter of one of its staff. The school told Legit.ng:

"She's the child of one of the staff who has put in immense time, effort towards achieving success and she did. Her mum is super proud and so are we."

Details of Eche's WAEC show that she scored A1 in commerce, financial accounting, general mathematics, marketing, office practice, and economics.

She also got a B3 in both Government and English language.

