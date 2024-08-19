A Nigerian student who took art subjects in the West African School Certificate Examination shared his result

The student shared his WAEC result in a Facebook group showing that he scored E8 in Literature in English

However, the student Vicente Stephen did excellently well in marketing, where he got an A1 grade

A Nigerian student who has checked his WAEC result has shared the document online for people to see.

The young boy was a student at Community Secondary School Eyo-Abasi, Oron, Akwa Ibom state.

Vicente Stephen, who is an art student, scored E8 in literature in English and a B3 in general mathematics.

Boy from Akwa Ibom school shares his WAEC result

A detailed breakdown of Vicente's WAEC result showed that he also scored C6 in commerce and A1 in marketing.

Vicente scored B2 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS), C6 in economics and B2 in government, respectively.

He scored B3 in civic education and C6 in the English language. He posted his WAEC result and asked:

"Please, did anything miss?"

Some members of the group responded to his question, with one person telling him that literature was not good while another person wanted to know the course he applied to study. Some others noted that the result was okay.

Reactions as Nigerian boy shares his WAEC result

Clement Ekere said:

"Your literature in English isn't good."

Collins Omorodion said:

"Which course."

Nigerian boy scores A1 parallel in WAEC

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a brilliant Nigerian boy scored A1 in all the nine subjects he took in the West African School Certificate Examination.

The boy wrote his WAEC examination at the Chrisland High School Ikeja and his result has been spotted as exceptional.

The boy's excellent WAEC result was shared by Alex Onyia, who indicated that he would be mentored for a possible scholarship. If he is able to complete the mentorship, he stands a chance to travel abroad for studies.

Alex had said that 19 other students could also be selected if their results were good with A1 throughout.

