A Nigerian boy has scored A1 in all the nine subjects he took in the West African School Certificate Examination

The boy wrote his WAEC examination at the Chrisland High School Ikeja and his result has been spotted as exceptional

The boy's excellent WAEC result was shared by Alex Onya who indicated that he would be mentored for a possible scholarship

A Nigerian boy who wrote the 2024 WAEC has been singled out for praise because of his performance.

The exceptionally brilliant student came out a good result which has emerged online.

The student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos scored A1 in 9 WAEC subjects. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia.

The student, Onwusika Somekenechukwu Ikechukwu took his WAEC examination at Chrisland High School Ikeja.

Nigerian boy who scored 9As in WAEC

A post shared by Alex Onyia, an education promoter indicates that the boy scored A1 in all the subjects.

Onwusika scored A1 in data processing, civic education, English language, further mathematics, general mathematics, chemistry, physics, technical drawing and computer studies.

Alex Onyia said he had selected Onwusika's result as one of the 20 people he would help for a possible scholarship.

In an earlier post, Alex had said he was searching for 20 brilliant students for mentorship.

He had said:

"I'm looking for 20 students who scored all A's in 2023/2024 WAEC exams. Their results will have to be 100% genuine and reflection of their exceptional intelligence. An organisation reached-out to me today and is interested in sponsoring the students application to United World Colleges. It's an intensive 2 year program only available for exceptionally smart students. It's a rigorous program.

"Once they successfully go through the program, they can gain full scholarships to Ivy League schools like Harvard, MIT, Stanford etc."

Reactions as boy scores A1 parallel in 9 WAEC subjects

@AdenikeAwe1 said:

"There is reward in diligence. All the best to him and others to follow. May they soar in life like an Eagle."

@IkayOnyia said:

"Omo people sabi book for this country."

Man shares his WAEC result

A Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man had now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK.

His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

