A Nigerian teacher has seen the performance of two students who he coached when they were preparing for WAEC

The teacher said the students took the WAEC examination at Al-Mukhtar Secondary School Auchi, Edo state

The two students performed well in the examination with one of them scoring A1 in physics and marketing

A Nigerian teacher is so happy that his students did well in the 2024 WAEC examination.

The teacher who works at Al-Mukhtar Secondary School Auchi, Edo state shared the students' WAEC results online.

Hon Marwan Yusuf Ekperi said his students did not disappoint as they obtained good grades in WASCE.

He said:

"WAEC 2024 results are out and I'm glad my students came out in flying colors. Alhamdulillah and congratulations to the class of 2024 Al-Mukhtar Secondary School Auchi."

Two students from Edo state perform well in WAEC

The result he shared showed that one of them, Ishabu Susan, scored A1 in marketing, general mathematics, government, civic education and physics.

Susan also scored B2 in economics, B3 in English language, and B2 in chemistry.

Similarly, the second student scored A1 in marketing, civic education and general mathematics.

The student got B2 in government and economics, B3 in English language, C4 in biology, C5 in Literature in English and agricultural science.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) released the 2024 WASCE results; many students have checked theirs.

After checking, some of them have posted their results on social media for friends to see.

