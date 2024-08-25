A Nigerian boy has secured a scholarship spot after doing well in the 2024 JAMB in which he scored 273 marks

His WAEC result is also good as he passed with A1 in eight subjects, including mathematics and further mathematics

The good JAMB and WAEC results gave him a place for a scholarship offer on tuition at his preferred university

A Nigerian student did excellently well in both the 2024 WAEC and JAMB examinations.

The student who took his WAEC at Schoolsense, Kaduna, passed the 2024 UTME with 273 marks, and everyone waited to see his WAEC result.

The boy scored 273 in 2024 JAMB. Photo credit: Facebook/Blessing Ejeh.

Source: Facebook

A breakdown of his performance in JAMB showed that he scored 66 in the Use of English, 93 in mathematics, 50 in physics and 63 in chemistry.

Boy passes 2024 WAEC and JAMB

Ejeh Ephraim Adanu's WAEC result is now out and it thrilled his family because he passed all the subjects.

His result indicates that he scored A1 in data processing, civic education, economics, English language, further mathematics, mathematics, chemistry and physics.

Eje got his lowest grade in biology where he scored B2. Blessing Ejeh who shared the result noted how proud the family is.

She said Ejeh now has the opportunity to study at the university under a scholarship.

She said:

"You made us so proud once again Ephraim. Your external WAEC and Jamb "273" results were excellent and gave you a spot for a scholarship offer on tuition in your proposed university. Now your WAEC result with 8A's and 1B is totally exceptional."

Reactions as Nigerian boy passes WAEC excellently

Okpe Margaret said:

"Wow that's awesome congratulations to you both, more wins in Jesus name Amen."

Lydia Ejeh said:

"Thank you so much Aunty Bless. We return all the glory to God. Indeed God can be trusted. We appreciate our hardworking teachers in Schoolsense. The sky is your starting point dear Son. Stay lifted."

