A young Nigerian lady who earned her master's degree at just 21 years old has captured attention with a viral TikTok video

In the clip, she proudly shared that she graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University, even showcasing one of the university’s entrances from across the street

The video also features her celebrating the achievement and getting her hair done in preparation for her graduation ceremony

A Nigerian lady has sparked online excitement after revealing that she completed her master’s degree at the age of 21.

In a TikTok video that quickly gained traction, she announced her accomplishment, mentioning that she graduated from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Lady gets masters in finance. Photo credit: @allaboutnifee

Source: TikTok

Lady bags masters degree in Finance

The video includes a glimpse of the university’s entrance from a distance, along with scenes of her joyfully preparing for her graduation by getting a fresh hairstyle. The video was posted by @allaboutnifee.

Reactions from people about the certificate

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady is overjoyed that she was able to graduate from the university with a first-class degree.

19-year-old lady graduates from Babcock University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady graduated with a first-class degree in software engineering from Babcock University, Ilishan-Remon.

The lady was so happy that she could not wait to share the goodness with her followers online. In the post she shared on X, Ayomide Olamoyegun said she graduated from Babcock University at the age of 19.

Ayomide said she studied software engineering and was named the 2nd best graduating student during the Babcock 2024 convocation.

