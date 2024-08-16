A Nigerian husband has shared a video of his respectful wife kneeling to serve him food at home

While sharing the video on TikTok, the man noted that his wife always goes on her knees to give him his meal

Social media users who came across the video had mixed reactions concerning the wife's method of serving

A Nigerian man has gushed over his beautiful wife who always honours him at home with her unique display.

The clip, which showed his wife kneeling to serve him food, garnered mixed reactions from online users.

Man praises wife who kneels to serve him Photo credit: @mrcopo1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man hails himself as wife kneels

In the video, the proud husband @mcropo1 on TikTok, gushed over his wife's gesture.

He boasted about his marital life, describing himself as a proudly responsible husband" who's respected by his woman.

The video gave a glimpse of his wife's consistent practice of kneeling while serving her husband meals, which he noted as a sign of respect.

While some commenters praised the couple's unique approach to marriage, others criticised the husband's pride in his wife's act.

Some users argued that the gesture was a display of love and cultural tradition, while others saw it as a sign of unequal rights in the relationship.

"Husband na husband. She always kneel down to serve me. Proudly responsible husband," the man captioned the video.

Reactions as man shares video of wife kneeling

The TikTok video ignited a debate with some arguing that the wife's actions were a personal choice, while others saw it as a reflection of bad treatment.

@Maandy said:

"Na always poor man dey find respect the most. Nawa o."

@pasty547 said:

"The food wey I used my time and energy cook I should kneel down before serving u, you are not hungry bro."

@ayoka said:

"Aswear the day I tried to do this for my husband. He really laughed out loud and said wait what do you want."

@debbitywo86 said:

"She try sha my husband talk 1 I don talk 10 immediately."

@Aishatdamilola938 said:

"It’s good tho, but me I dey always get mood swing. I no dey greet my husband good morning self."

@Zeemah said:

"He posted it to appreciate his wife. Nothing is bad about her kneeling down to serve her husband."

@TFRESHX beauty empire reacted:

"I do this for my husband always. He is always most especially in his friends present he feel honoured and praise me."

@maybeitisjames added:

"May God not allow women see men that will be fashioned against them like this brother na. Even though she does it willingly how are you even comfortable."

See the post below:

Woman kneels to serve husband food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman stirred controversy on social media after a recent video of herself and her husband surfaced.

The short clip showed her kneeling before her husband to serve him his meal as someone filmed them.

Source: Legit.ng