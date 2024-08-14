A Nigerian woman has shared a video showing the state of her kitchen after her husband prepared a pot of spaghetti

The young man left the kitchen in a tattered condition, leaving his wife in pain over the cleanup she had to do

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian woman's kitchen was left in a messy state following her husband's culinary attempt at cooking spaghetti.

The aftermath of his meal preparation was captured in a video shared online, leaving netizens in stitches.

Nigerian woman in pain after husband cooked spaghetti Photo credit: @tasha_ikem/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman laments after husband cooked spaghetti

In the video, the wife identified as @tasha_ikem on TikTok, expressed her gratitude for the meal while also lamenting the cleanup task ahead.

She captioned the video:

"POV: My husband made spaghetti for lunch. Baby I'm grateful but tears."

The clip showed a kitchen covered in tomato sauce stains and scattered utensils in the sink.

Reactions as man cooks spaghetti at home

Social media users, especially wives who viewed the video on TikTok couldn't help but relate to the wife's plight.

Many shared their experiences of dealing with messy kitchens after their partners' cooking attempts.

@Lammy-Coker said:

"Na this one dem Dey call “I for do am myself".

@Mhiz Eniola stated:

"Him and my hubby suppose dey do family meetings."

@user4385327486014 reacted:

"He left just dirty plates. My own go make you wash kitchen tiles ehnn. Next time you no go ask for help."

@darmey reacted:

"Na why people no dey help people be dat. He cook abi he no cook."

@julietbedu said:

"It is not only in your house my dear. Sometimes I really want my husband to cook for the house but if I remember how my kitchen would look after the cooking then I will end up doing it myself."

@TinuGold_XOXO reacted:

"Your husband is my dad when he cook chai he will use the whole plate in the kitchen."

@user2224374255686 commented:

"When I travelled, my husband cook water rice for my children when I got home he help me to destroy the kitchen."

@Nail Tech in Ipaja/Lagos said:

"Ehiii, guys let me confess it’s the other way round here. Na me be this, the other part you wish for is him."

@Ehinomen added:

"My hubby will cook and clean at the same time. He will even help me to wash leftovers dishes before he cooks."

