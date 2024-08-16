A man became a single father of two after his wife, whom he sent abroad to study, did not remember him

The heartbroken Nigerian man said he took a loan to finance his wife's international study aspiration

The man's story has sparked a debate on social media as people argued the dangers of sponsoring one's spouse abroad, while others held brief for the estranged wife

A Nigerian man has revealed his wife forgot him and their kids after he sponsored her overseas to study.

The man shared his story with Facebook influencer Amanda Chisom, who posted it on the social media platform while keeping him anonymous.

He had sponsored his wife abroad with loan.

Source: Getty Images

"I will keep saying this!

"Anybody who encourages you to borrow to fund their dream does not have your best interest at heart!

"Borrow to fund Japa.

"Borrow to fund wedding.

"Borrow to fund anything.

"Bigger Japanese flag!" Amanda reacted to the man's situation.

According to the man, it has been over four years since his wife forgot him and their two kids after he financed her study abroad.

The man said he has been left solely responsible for raising their two kids, aged eight and 10.

He added that he paid a loan for 22 months. He had taken the loan to finance his wife's migration. The man's story read:

"Me I sponsored my wife to study abroad only for her to get there and not talk to me and the kids over 4 years now.

"Am a single father of 2 girls 8 nd 10 years.

"I sponsored her happily. I paid the loan for 22 months.

"Am not in support, it's better they live together.

"You can send to the shared message as anonymous. I only just private chat you here.

"I had to bring my mum in from Ogun state to Lag in support of my daughters ad me as a guy."

Outrage trailed the couple's story

Patricia Ishamali James-Asinde said:

"Can she neglect her children too?

"Is she in communication with her family members?"

Chama Comfort Samuel said:

"You see men? They are going through so much we women are ranting about. The only difference is they barely speak."

King Jackson said:

"Sponsor Ur wife abroad? 🤣🤣🤣

"Don't U know that women are loyal to their feelings and not Ur sacrifice.

"I'm tired of all this irredeemable simps.

"Abeg, paddle Ur canoe , U brought this on urself , now U are learning the hard way."

Destiny Onyemekesi Mbanugo said:

"She might be in prison or death.

"Even if she ghost the man,

"Can she really ignore her daughters?

"The story is not complete."

Nneka Nnaji Nneji said:

"Very true, me way dy do loaning business dy discourage my friends not to try getting involved."

Samuel James said:

"Ur gender dey showed us shege steady."

Nwadiuto Okengwu-Edward said:

"Everyday we see reasons not to give another a step ahead of us. We either step in together or I step first.

"Many are just too mean."

