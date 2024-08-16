A Nigerian lady shared a folder containing important documents, including WAEC and NYSC certificates, which was found in Lagos

Belonging to one Adetoye Oluwole Alexander, the finder is appealing to the public to help locate the owner and can be contacted

The lady urged people to share this information so that the documents can be reunited to the rightful owner

A Nigerian lady shared a photo containing personal documents which she discovered on her way to work.

The documents belong to an individual identified as Adetoye Oluwole Alexander.

WAEC, NYSC, NIN, and University documents of man discovered.

Source: Twitter

The folder contains original copies of several critical documents, including a West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificate, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, a statement of results, a National Identification Number (NIN) slip, and a birth certificate.

Nigeria lady finds vital documents

Losing such documents can lead to significant inconvenience and potential legal challenges for the owner.

The finder, who wishes to be contacted via the email address has issued a public appeal for assistance in locating Adetoye Oluwole Alexander. The post was made by @adetoun007.

Excerpt from her post:

"Found these on my way to work this morning. The folder contains original copies of WAEC , NYSC, Statement of result, NIN, and birth certificate belonging to ADETOYE OLUWOLE ALEXANDER. Kindly retweet and help find the owner."

See her post below:

The individual is urging the public to retweet the message on social media platforms to increase the chances of reaching the owner quickly.

The finder hopes that leveraging social media and public networks will return the documents to their rightful owner without further delay.

Source: Legit.ng