Social media users have reacted to the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results of a head girl and a head boy have been released online

The students, who had their National Examinations Council (NECO) in the same school, got the same grade in animal husbandry

While the head boy had two A1's in his WAEC result, the head girl had a different performance in the exam

The WASSCE results of the immediate past head boy and head girl of Royal Base Academy Kuta, Niger, have been shared on social media.

The students' results were shared on Facebook via their alma mater's handle.

Sharing the results, a Facebook page named Royal Base Academy, Kuta, congratulated the duo, Idris Suleiman Giwa and Mohammed Rahmat, for their outstanding performance.

The page wrote that the school was proud of them for representing it well and defending their hard work. The page wrote:

"Congratulations to both the immediate past HeadBoy and Head girl of Royal Base Academy Kuta, for a wonderful result. They sat Sir for their WAEC and NECO exams in Rainbow international Schools Kuta. Royal Base Academy, Kuta is very proud of you for representing and defending their hard work.

"Thank you Rainbow International Schools, Kuta for a job weldone.

"We will always register our Students in your centre until the time we have our centres accredited and approved."

The head boy and head girl's WAEC results

While the head boy, Idirs, had two A1's and six B's, the head girl, Rahmat, got one A1 and six B's.

Netizens celebrate the head girl and boy

Bilyameen Bello Kokki said:

"Congratulations."

Abdul Qasim Bala Kuta said:

"Congratulations."

Yunusa Musa Dauda said:

"We are moving ahead."

