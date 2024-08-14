A Nigerian mother has expressed her excitement on social media after seeing her daughter's WASSCE result

A Nigerian mother's joy knew no bounds when her daughter excelled in her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The proud parent took to Facebook to share the outstanding result, which showed her daughter acing all nine subjects she sat for.

Proud mum shows off daughter's WASSCE result Photo credit: Precious Mark Chidiebere/ Facebook.

Brilliant girl gets A1 in Mathematics

Precious Mark Chidiebere posted a photo of the impressive result on Facebook, beaming with pride over her daughter's performance.

She wrote:

"She made me proud. Am a proud mother. ASA Adam has proven to be nwa precious. Friends check out my daughter's waec result. Nah me born am. We move."

The daughter's grades included A1 in Marketing, Chemistry and Mathematics, B2 in English and Agriculture, and B3 in Civic Education, Igbo, Biology, and Physics.

Reactions trail girl's WASSCE result

Social media users stormed the comments section to share in the mother's joy over the brilliant girls performance in WASSCE.

Jane David:

"This is so lovely. Esther has really done so well. Big congratulations dearest. Greater height. We gonna pop Champagne."

Annabel reacted:

"Congratulations to her I pray my child gets all her subjects she's writing next year."

Mary K Lucky said:

"Congratulations Essy, greater heights awaits you."

Charles Udeze said:

"Congrats to my wife o she’s all grown up."

Sochima said:

"Congratulations to your daughter."

Amarachi reacted:

"Congratulations to her. See una come look like twins."

Emmanuel Precious added:

"Congratulations."

See the post below:

